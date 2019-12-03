Caught on camera: Bald eagle in business

A bald eagle bursts through the window of a tax business in Virginia and hung out for a bit before flying off.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (NBC NEWS) — Perhaps a reminder of who they are working for. A bald eagle awaited employees at a Virginia tax office.

Workers at this Virginia Beach H&R Block found America’s symbol of freedom perched inside the front window.

The bald eagle slammed through a glass window of the business Monday morning.

The eagle even hung around on the windowsill for a bit before flying off.

The bird didn’t appear to have any major injuries, but Virginia Beach wildlife rehabbers are hoping to track it down to see if it suffered any trauma.

