Caught on Cam: Wind Topples Semi in Amarillo

High winds tossed a semi-truck on it's side during yesterday's "bomb cyclone" in Amarillo.

The extreme wind event was caught on camera as the semi was traveling down a Texas highway.

You can see the trailer lift up off the ground and take the cab with it before they both come crashing down on the side of the road.

Wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour were reported in the area.

Thankfully no major injuries were reported from the crash.