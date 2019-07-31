Caught on Cam: Unusual duet to The Lion King’s ‘Circle of Life’

A Sumter man who is achieving internet fame for a viral video of his donkey singing along to The Lion King's "Circle of Life," said the entire video started as a joke with his friends.

Millions of people have now watched a 25-second video of a South Carolina man singing the ‘Circle of Life’ with his donkey.

Travis Kinley’s pasture in Sumter is usually a quiet place, that was until last week.

That’s when Travis took out his phone and started recording himself singing the Lion King staple and to his surprise, he wasn’t alone.

His donkey Nathan started singing along.

Kinley says he saw Nathan braying in the camera and couldn’t believe what was happening.

He posted the video to Facebook and expected to get a few likes and shares.

To his surprise, the video went viral.

It now has more than three million views and Travis has received messages from people all over the world.

When asked what’s next for Nathan, Travis says he’ll have to learn Whitney Houston’s ‘I will always love you’ and see what he does.