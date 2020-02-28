Caught on Cam: Towel pulled from python’s mouth

Veterinarians in Australia save a pet python after it swallowed an entire beach towel.

(CNN) — This is no magic trick.

Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a snake!

The family who owns Monty, the 18-year-old jungle carpet python, says she ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital.

Vets were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using an endoscope then they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.

Monty is now back at home and her owner says she is back to normal.

More from MyHighPlains.com: