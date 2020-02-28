Caught on Cam: Towel pulled from python’s mouth

Viral Videos

Veterinarians in Australia save a pet python after it swallowed an entire beach towel.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — This is no magic trick.

Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a snake!

The family who owns Monty, the 18-year-old jungle carpet python, says she ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital.

Vets were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using an endoscope then they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.

Monty is now back at home and her owner says she is back to normal.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss