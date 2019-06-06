Caught on cam: Riding raccoon

It’s quite common to see a happy dog hanging its head out the car window, enjoying the breeze but it’s not every day you see a raccoon taking part in the same activity!

This video was taken by a couple driving through Citrus County, Florida on Sunday afternoon.

They were driving on Suncoast Boulevard when they spotted a raccoon hanging out of the driver window in the car next to them!

The video was shared on Facebook, eventually getting back to the owner of the raccoon.

Trisha Dunavant posted on Facebook that her raccoon’s name is Hank Williams and she rescued him when he was 2-weeks old after he fell out of a tree and was abandoned by his mom.

She also said little Hank thinks he’s a dog and is best friends with her 100-pound pitbull.