Caught on Cam: Duck attacks Florida firefighter during duckling rescue

A Florida firefighter learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished, when a mamma duck attacked after he rescued her ducklings from a sewer.

A Florida firefighter learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.

Fire rescue was called out Tuesday to rescue four baby ducks from a drain.

Even though the firefighters were helping the ducklings, the mama duck was not happy her babies were being touched.

You can see the mamma duck fly in and attack one of the firefighters.

After being hit in the head by the mama duck and having his glasses knocked off his face, the firefighter put the duckling down so it could scurry away safely with its mom.

Thankfully, all four baby ducks were rescued from the drain. The attacked firefighter was not injured.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue posted video of the rescue and attack on social media saying it shows “another reason why firefighting is a risky job.”