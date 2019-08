Massachusetts police officer blasted with stink as he works to remove a yogurt cup stuck on a wayward skunk's head.

(NBC News) A police officer’s good deed took a turn for the worse Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It happened as officers responded to reports of a skunk with a yogurt cup stuck on it’s head.

As Cambridge Police Officer Dan McGinty pulled the cup off the skunk, he was met with a blast of spray.

