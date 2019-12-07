Caught on cam: Cliff collapse in New Zealand

MONTALTO, NEW ZEALAND (NBC NEWS) — A dramatic collapse of a cliff was captured by a local New Zealand resident.
The footage shows the moment part of Klondyke Terrace collapsed into a river Saturday.
It happened after a local state of emergency was declared for the South Canterbury town on New Zealand’s south island following a river flooding after heavy rain.
Local authorities expect further heavy rainfall this weekend and have alerted residents to be ready to evacuate on short notice.
