California deputies rescue bear cub in dumpster

When workers at a California motel saw a bear cub trying to get into a dumpster, they called the sheriff's office. Deputies say that cub was trying to rescue a sibling! Deputies put a ladder in the dumpster and watched the cub climb out.

KING’S BEACH, CA (NBC NEWS) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office had to come to the rescue of a bear cub who got itself into trouble when it climbed into a dumpster in King’s Beach, California.

The little cub had crawled into a hotel dumpster for a snack and when the lid fell down, it was trapped.

Workers in the area called police when they noticed the cub’s sibling, with the help of its mom, trying to save the other cub.

You can hear the poor thing crying inside the dumpster.

Once deputies arrived, they lifted the lid to the dumpster, dropped in a ladder and stood back.

Sure enough, seconds later, the cub climbed out and raced off to be reunited with its family.