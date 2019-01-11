Bus Driver Rescues Toddler From Overpass

A Milwaukee bus driver is being celebrated after she rescued a baby who was wandering alone on the side of a road.

Irena Ivic spotted the toddler while driving on a highway overpass.

She jumped out of her bus and stopped traffic so she could scoop up the barefoot toddler.

Ivic then brought the little girl back to her bus and called for help.

While they waited, a passenger wrapped a coat around the child to help keep her warm.

The child has since been reunited with her father.

Officials believe the baby went missing after her mother had a mental health crisis.

According to the Milwaukee County Transit System, this is the ninth child its drivers have found alone in recent years.