Bride wears wedding dress for a year

(FOX NEWS) – This newlywed bride isn’t ready for the fun to be over just yet. She’s planning to wear her wedding dress for another whole year.

Dawn Winfield-Hunt, of England, may have tied the knot on August third but she is still wearing white.

The bride says she plans to wear her bargain bought $365 dress for a whole 365 days to get her money worth.

Just a few weeks into her experiment, Winfield-Hunt has put a smile on many people’s faces as they see a woman decked out in a floor length white gown throughout town.

Documenting the dress’ journeys on a Facebook page, Winfield-Hunt does everything from cooking, cleaning, food shopping, paddle boarding and even attending a concert in her wedding best.

The bride says she will retire the dress on August 2nd 2020 finishing the year with an event for charity.