Bounce castle flies away in Russia

Terrifying moments in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude this morning after high winds lift a bouncy house filled with small children several feet in the air.

Local Russian authorities say at least five children were hurt when the large castle lifted, then flipped completely over before crashing to the ground near a crowded street.

The incident was captured on several city security cameras in the area.

Local healthcare officials say the victims were between ages four and six, with three of the five hurt still hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators revealed that of the six tires meant to hold the castle securely in place, only three were properly attached.

Criminal charges could be pending.