Bodycam of motorcyclist pulled from under car

RENO, NV (FOX NEWS) – Body-cam footage released Wednesday shows the rescue of a man pinned under a car.

The crash happened Tuesday on Nevada’s interstate-80.

A motorist man slid under a Ford Escape after an accident where he and his passenger were ejected off the bike.

A state trooper along with Good Samaritans freed the trapped motorcyclist by lifting the SUV.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle driver made an unsafe lane change and struck a pickup.

The injuries to the driver and passenger are considered non-life threatening.