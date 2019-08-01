Bodycam of motorcyclist pulled from under car

RENO, NV (FOX NEWS) – Body-cam footage released Wednesday shows the rescue of a man pinned under a car.
The crash happened Tuesday on Nevada’s interstate-80.
A motorist man slid under a Ford Escape after an accident where he and his passenger were ejected off the bike.
A state trooper along with Good Samaritans freed the trapped motorcyclist by lifting the SUV.
A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle driver made an unsafe lane change and struck a pickup.
The injuries to the driver and passenger are considered non-life threatening.