Florida family's security cameras capture frightening encounter for both bear and little girl.

(WBBH/NBC News) Security footage shows the moment a young girl’s scream scared a bear away from her Florida home.

“I saw it move, come up and then when I screamed it ran off like really fast,” says 7-year-old Lilly Hess.

Vanessa Hess, Lilly’s mom, says she sees bears in her yard a lot, but it’s rare to see them during the day.

“That made me a little bit nervous because usually when we see the bears the kids are in bed asleep,” she says.

