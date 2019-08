A bear broke into a Colorado home, then smashed through the wall to escape.

ESTES PARK, CO (CNN) – A bear broke into a Colorado home and left like a thief in the night.

Take a look at these photos.

They show the damage left behind by the hungry burglar.

Police say the bear was probably attracted to the scent of food in a trash can.

When officers got to the home they found the bear burst through the wall to escape.