A woman visiting Yosemite captures a beam of light shining down on a couple getting engagement photos.

A stunning engagement photo captured at Yosemite Park.

A tourist visiting the park noticed a couple getting engagement photos taken on a rock formation.

She decided to snap her own picture capturing a ray of sunlight shining down on the couple.

She says she didn’t want to interrupt and didn’t approach the two but is now on a search to find them, in hopes of giving them the picture.