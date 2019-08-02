Ancient Roman pen with funny engraving discovered

LONDON (FOX NEWS) – A new discovery revealing the art of gifting souvenirs from your travels is not just a modern invention.
Archaeologists in the UK recently unearthing a writing tool at a Roman excavation site in London.
Researchers noticing the pen was covered in inscriptions.
Experts studying the text say it partially translates to say “I have come from the city. I bring you a welcome gift with a sharp point that you may remember me.”
The text goes on to also note the pen is a cheap gift.
Researchers say the city the saying refers to is Rome adding, the message on this pen is most likely a longer version of what in modern times would say “I went to Rome and all I got you was this cheap pen.”