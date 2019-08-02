Ancient Roman pen with funny engraving discovered

Archaeologists discover a pen at a Roman-era site in London - the writing tool engraved with a message similar to some modern day gag gifts.

LONDON (FOX NEWS) – A new discovery revealing the art of gifting souvenirs from your travels is not just a modern invention.

Archaeologists in the UK recently unearthing a writing tool at a Roman excavation site in London.

Researchers noticing the pen was covered in inscriptions.

Experts studying the text say it partially translates to say “I have come from the city. I bring you a welcome gift with a sharp point that you may remember me.”

The text goes on to also note the pen is a cheap gift.

Researchers say the city the saying refers to is Rome adding, the message on this pen is most likely a longer version of what in modern times would say “I went to Rome and all I got you was this cheap pen.”