Pumpkins are carved into art, horror and pop culture in this incredible, mile-long pumpkin path in California.

(FOX NEWS) — These aren’t your standard jack-o-lanterns.

Artists across the Los Angeles, California area taking pumpkin carving to the next level.

Talented professionals spent several hours on these masterpieces covering pumpkins as heavy as 100-pounds in intricate designs of everything from disney princesses to pop culture icons.

The works of art later joined thousands of other glowing gourds to form a mile-long pumpkin path through a botanical garden near LA.