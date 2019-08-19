Almost half of all Americans don’t change their underwear for days

Study shows 45 percent of Americans wear the same pair of underwear for at least 2 days

(FOX NEWS) – A lot of us apparently don’t believe the old adage – always wear clean underwear in case you end up in the hospital!

A new study says nearly half of all Americans admit to having worn the same underwear for multiple days in a row.

The study – conducted by the clothing and underwear company Tommy John – surveyed 2,000 people.

It found 45 percent of respondents said they have worn the same pair for at least two days.

In fact, 13 percent of respondents said they have, at least once, worn the same underwear for a solid week.

And the results were split evenly among men and women.

Health experts recommend changing underwear daily to decrease the buildup of bacteria or yeast — especially if you’re sweaty or have just completed a workout.