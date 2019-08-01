Alaskan bear catches flying salmon

BROOKS FALLS KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, AK (FOX NEWS) – Humans aren’t the only ones catching some fish this summer.

This hungry bear was recently spotted snatching salmon at the Katmai National Park in Alaska.

The park is known for its large population of Alaskan Brown Bears.

After a long hibernation, the grizzlies return to feed on the hundreds of thousands of Sockeye Salmon leaping across the Brooks river.

On a good day, visitors to the park may come across these bears searching for their lunch in the rapid waters.