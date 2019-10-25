1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Ascension Academy Borger ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Clarendon College Clarendon ISD Claude ISD Clovis Community College Clovis Municipal Schools Cornerstone Outreach Center closed Dimmitt ISD Frank Phillips College Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Gruver ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School St. Anthony's - Hereford Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD

A shot of this whiskey costs more than a new Porsche

Viral Videos

Record-breaking scotch dating back to 1926 was auctioned off for 1.9 million dollars

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Would you rather have a shot of scotch or buy a new Porsche?

This bottle of Macallan Scotch from 1926 was just auctioned off for $1.9-million.

To put that into perspective, that would be more than $100,000 for a single shot.

What’s more, a new 911 Porsche Carrera costs about $97,000; so take your pick.

Although it was bottled in 1986, the scotch was originally distilled in 1926 and in European Oak for 60 years.

This latest bottle shattered the previous price record for a bottle of whiskey by another Macallan that sold for $1.1-million.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss