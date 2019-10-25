A shot of this whiskey costs more than a new Porsche

Record-breaking scotch dating back to 1926 was auctioned off for 1.9 million dollars

(FOX NEWS) — Would you rather have a shot of scotch or buy a new Porsche?

This bottle of Macallan Scotch from 1926 was just auctioned off for $1.9-million.

To put that into perspective, that would be more than $100,000 for a single shot.

What’s more, a new 911 Porsche Carrera costs about $97,000; so take your pick.

Although it was bottled in 1986, the scotch was originally distilled in 1926 and in European Oak for 60 years.

This latest bottle shattered the previous price record for a bottle of whiskey by another Macallan that sold for $1.1-million.