96-year-old Ohio man makes, gives away 13,000 pocket crosses

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 09:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:14 AM CDT

Age is nothing but a number.

At least for one 96-year-old man who hand makes wooden crosses to hand them out for free. 

The Gibsonburg resident has just surpassed 13,000 crosses and he lives by the motto "keep moving".

If you have “crossed” the path of Tony Picciuto, you likely have received at least one of his handmade crosses. The crosses also get into the hands of thousands of people he has never met.

