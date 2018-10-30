6-year-old Mahomes mini-me turning heads

One young Kansas City Chiefs fan has gone viral for his amazing likeness to the most popular man in Kansas City right now.

When one six year old from east Kansas City foes trick or treating, he might get a second look or two.

Young Jaxson Proctor and his mom Timeka are big Chiefs fans, and so many people said the first grader looked like Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it became a suitable Halloween costume.

We watch football every Saturday, so I start seeing him and my mom started showing me him and sees that I have curly hair just like he does.

He started out with baseball and basketball. Once everyone told him he looked like Mahomes, it was Mahomes from there.

The Proctors say they'd love for Jaxson to meet Mahomes. The Chiefs QB has already retweeted that photo on Twitter, so there's always hope for that treat.

