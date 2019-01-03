View Obesity As A Disease Not A Social Condition

In order to tackle the range of health problems, obesity can cause the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) wants to classify obesity as a disease instead of as the result of lifestyle choices.

The RCP calling for the shift in the view of obesity.



Warning that unless government and health services recognize the problem as an ongoing chronic disease, the National Health Service (NHS) could be overwhelmed by obesity-related problems.

The doctor's group debated the issue last fall and while there was dissent the vast majority supported the call to classify obesity as a disease.

The doctor's group says the move would allow the creation of a formal healthcare policy to improve care in both doctors offices and hospitals and create an environment where comprehensive measures could be implemented.