Vietnam Dustoff Association Reunites in Downtown Amarillo

A national organization of Vietnam Veterans reuniting in downtown Amarillo this week.

The Vietnam Dustoff Association is made up of Vietnam Veterans who flew on UH-1H Huey Helicopters as pilots, crew chiefs, or medics.

The Dustoff Huey Helicopters were unarmed with the mission to evacuate the wounded and dead from the battlefields in Vietnam.

Those veterans chose to hold their annual reunion in downtown Amarillo at the Embassy Suites.

“You build up a bond of trust and comradery that is unparalleled in any other environment., and that’s what brings us together,” Dustoff Association President Steve Vermillion.

Dustoff aircraft sustained three times the losses of any other helicopters in Vietnam.

Those medical crews helped evacuate more than 900,000 patients between 1962 and 1973