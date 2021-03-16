VIDEO: Three dead, including one child, after small plane crash in Florida

FLORIDA (WTVJ) – Two people were killed when the small plane they were in crashed in a Florida neighborhood Monday afternoon, hitting a car as it went down and leaving the adult inside injured while a child inside reportedly later died, officials said.
