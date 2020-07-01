Video shows fatal shooting of unarmed man by Carlsbad ranger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Recently released body camera video shows the final moments before an unarmed Colorado man was shot and killed by a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Tuesday that video from the March shooting has 26 seconds missing, leaving local prosecutors unsure whether to rule the use of force was justified.

Authorities say National Park Ranger Robert Mitchell stopped Charles “Gage” Lorentz for erratic driving March 21.

An attorney representing Lorentz’s family says they intend to sue the U.S. Interior Department.

The National Park Service says the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico is investigating.