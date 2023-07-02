CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Charlotte, North Carolina amusement park has closed its tallest roller coaster after someone spotted an apparent crack in one of its support beams.

In a statement, Carowinds said Fury 325 – advertised as the world’s tallest and fastest giga roller coaster – was closed Friday after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar.

(Shared with WNCN)

A giga coaster is a type of roller coaster with a height or drop of at least 300 feet.

In a video shared with Nexstar’s WNCN, the beam, seen in the photo here, appears to move as one of Fury 325’s trains whizzes by.

The viewer who captured the video said he reported the crack to guest services.

According to Carowinds, a maintenance team is inspecting the ride, which will be closed until repairs have been completed.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” Carowinds’ statement read in part. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

The Charlotte Fire Department told WNCN they received a 911 call about the roller coaster’s crack on Friday. The caller was concerned about the safety of the ride, authorities explained, but nobody was hurt.

Fury 325 is the longest steel coaster in the U.S. at over 1.25 miles, according to Carowinds. It reaches speeds of 95 mph during its 3-minute ride, which crosses both North and South Carolina state lines. The coaster first opened in 2015 and cost about $30 million to build.

It’s not clear how long Fury 325 will be closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.