Video and gaming expected to overshadow iPhones at Apple event

Amid growing "boredom" over iphones, the tech giant is expected to roll out new details on its subscription video and gaming services instead.

(FOX NEWS) – Apple’s holding its annual fall event on September 10th and it may surprise some people but the iPhone isn’t the biggest attraction.

While the company will be showcasing it’s newest iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, these will be side attractions to the big show.

In March, Apple announced it’s entering the gaming industry with an arcade game subscription.

This subscription will allow people to play games on any Apple product.

Reports are swirling that Apple is planning to charge around five-dollars a month.

Apple’s app store currently houses over 300,000 games and tech experts say it’ll be interesting to see if die-hard apple buyers will pay up for these two services with stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.