Video allegedly depicting TikTok tripping trend happened on an AISD campus

Austin (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District confirmed to KXAN Thursday that a video depicting a person being tripped was recorded on one of their campuses.

The district did not confirm who exactly is in the video, in an email, a spokesperson said, “due to federal privacy regulations, we are unable to provide any additional information on students.” Additionally, the district was unable to confirm which campus it was filmed on.

The video, which KXAN first reported on Monday, shows what appears to be three students in a library. The person on the left jumped first, then the person on the right. When the person in the middle jumped, both people on either side of him kicked his legs out from under him. The person in the middle lands with a thud on his back and the people filming the video scream.

On Monday, the district sent KXAN the following statement:

“The Austin ISD Police Department has opened an investigation regarding the video and its alleged ties to AISD students.”

The person who sent KXAN this video attributes the occurrence in the video to “TikTok trends.” TikTok is a video sharing social network. The person asked to remain anonymous but said that they witnessed this event and that the people depicted in the video are AISD students.

The person who sent the video said this video was airdropped to many people in the area and shared on various social networks. Additionally, this person said that the student who fell sustained head injuries, but KXAN has not been able to confirm this information.

Days ago, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported on a similar video. The News-Journal reported that local police said parents of the victim in this Florida case decided to press charges.