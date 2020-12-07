Victim identified in deadly road rage incident on Highway 75, suspect still at large

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect involved in a deadly road rage incident near Remlap First Baptist Church Wednesday evening.
One person was killed in the shooting and later identified as 22-year-old Dakota Nunley. A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for his funeral expenses.
The incident took place in the Palmerdale area, according to BCSO. Two white Dodge trucks and a gray or silver Toyota 4-Runner were involved. One of the trucks was driven by Nunley.
BCSO is searching for the driver of the 4-Runner. Authorities believe the suspect is a large man with a goatee. The vehicle is suspected to be a 2000 model vehicle.
If you have any information on the incident, contact BCSO at 205-625-4127.
