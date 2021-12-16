World War II veteran turns 102

MEXIA, Texas – It’s not everyday you get to say happy birthday to someone turning 102. World War II Veteran Tommy Tucker received a visit from friends today as they showered him with love during his drive thru birthday.

Tommy along with his wife and his friend are the oldest members of the Prairie Grove Baptist Church. The members of the church wanted to make this day special for Tommy. Tommy was smiling ear to ear while wearing his hat from last year.

“It feels good. I feel like a new man this morning when I got up. I feel like I’m a good 100,” says birthday boy, Tommy Tucker.

Tommy wants to thank everyone who wished him a happy birthday.