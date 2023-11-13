AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission announced that it is now accepting applications until Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. for its Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. An estimated total of $30 million in grant funding is available. The grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies that provide direct services to veterans.

According to TVC officials, the grants support a wide range of services, from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. TVC stated it awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Offices.

TVC officials said applicants for the Veterans Mental Health Grant Program can include support such as trained service dogs or peer support services in a non-clinical environment.

Interested nonprofit organizations and government agencies that provide direct services to veterans may find more information and how to apply by clicking here.

Veterans needing assistance can find organizations providing services in their area by clicking here. Areas listed in the directory receive support from TVC FVA grants.

TVC officials also mentioned that funding for the grants is generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.