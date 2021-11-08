Veterans serving veterans in the Central Texas community

There are many different organizations around the Central Texas community in which veterans are serving veterans.

Rolando Hernandez, Tyrone Richardson and Jacob Romero are three of those people serving their fellow brothers and sisters.

“A lot of times, we have veterans that, once they get home, they don’t really know what it is that they can apply for,” Hernandez said. “A lot of times, they have trouble assimilating back into the community.”

Hernandez serves in leadership positions for veterans organizations – such as the Heart of Texas Marine Corps, the American Legion and the VFW. He served from 2000 to 2012 in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Marines love to be around other Marines,” Hernandez said. “So we started flogging with each other and started helping each other, and I strongly believe that it helped me volunteer for stuff. “

He said the people in those organizations have special connections.

“There’s a lot of things that veterans can only talk to other veterans about, that they understand,” Hernandez said.

Tyrone Richardson served from 1995 to 2003. He is a part of the Wounded Warriors Project and the DAV.

Jacob Romero served from 2007 to 2013, and now he is in the Marine Corps League and runs the Waco Silkies Invasion.

“The camaraderie, friendships you gain, the people, the way you can bring camaraderie out of people who otherwise would have just stayed home,” Romero says.

They say Veterans Day is a time for everyone who has served – regardless of where, when or what they are doing now – to be thanked and recognized.

“Thank you to all our brothers and sisters out there who served,” Romero said. “I know you don’t hear it enough. I will say I love each and every one of you with my heart. Whether we met or not, it’s amazing.”

And a time for all veterans to come together.

“A day where we all tease each other, all the branches tease each other, it’s a fun loving camaraderie. A brotherhood, sisterhood, that’s one that’s just the nature of being a veteran,” Richardson said.