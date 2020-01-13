Veterans receive personalized quilts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of local veterans received their very own specialized gift Sunday morning.

It’s something that members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association say they have been working on for months.

This association wanted to find a way to thank the veterans at the Clifford Chester Sims Veterans’ Nursing Home.

After many donations of military t-shirts and uniforms from different branches, members of the association came up with the idea to make quilts for the residents.

The quilts are specific to each of the branches the veterans served.

Many of the veterans got emotional as they received these gifts, thinking back on their time in the service.

“Oh that is great, I love it too! But I appreciate everything that comes my way, from the Lord right on down,” said Army Veteran, Henry Raley.

If you would like to donate any military cotton t-shirts or uniforms, you can drop those off at Regency Towers to General Manager, Michael Hammond or email cvmaflorida209@gmail.com.