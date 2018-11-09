Veterans Day Events and Deals Going on This Weekend

With Veterans Day approaching, here is a list of restaurants and other merchants in the area that will be having deals to honor all those who have once fought for this country.

Restaurants

On Sunday and Monday, Nov. 11 and 12, Red Lobster will be giving free appetizers to Veterans with proof of Military ID or proof of service. This deal also includes active duty military and reservists.

On Veterans Day at Applebee’s, Veterans can select a free meal off of a limited menu with proof of service.

All day on Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings, Veterans and active duty military who dine-in can receive a free order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

All veterans and active duty military can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu at Chili’s on Veterans Day.

At Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on Veterans Day, Veterans will receive a complimentary Crafted Coffee, a traditional espresso beverage or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to thank them for their service.

With a purchase of a drink, all Veterans and active military will receive a free meal off of a select menu at Hooters. Proof of service is required.

On Sunday Logan’s Roadhouse will offer free meals to Veterans and active military between 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with proof of service.

On the Border is offering a free create-your-own combo to Veterans and active military on Sunday with valid Military ID.

Veterans and active military will receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at Red Robin on Sunday with proof of service on Veterans Day.

RibCrib is offering a Meal of Honor for all Veterans and active military. The meal will include two choices of meat and a side for free. Must show Military ID.

On Sunday Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunches from a select Veterans Day Menu to Veterans and active military.

Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 is offering free meals on Sunday for Veterans and active military from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts offers free donuts to Veterans and active military all day on Sunday with no purchase necessary.

On the 11th of every month, Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House offer 50% off of Veteran’s and active military’s favorite dish to show their appreciation.

Veterans, active military and spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot brewed coffee at Starbucks on Veterans Day at participating locations.

Veterans and active duty can get a free appetizer or dessert on Veteran’s Day and 10% off their entire bill at LongHorn Steakhouse as long as they show valid military ID or proof of service.

Wienerschnitzel is offering a free chili dog, small fries and 20 oz. drink on Sunday to all Veterans and current military. Must show proof of service or wear their uniform.

Golden Corral hosts Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 12. They offer a free “thank you” dinner to all military personnel, past and present.

On Monday, Nov. 12 at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, Veterans will be served a free buffet and drink. No purchase or coupon necessary.

Merchants

Amarillo AutoClean is offering free car washes to Veterans and active military from Saturday, Nov. 10 until Monday, Nov. 12. It will be during its normal business hours and are located at 5810 S. Coulter and 2806 S. Georgia.

Quick Quack Car Wash is offering free washes to all of Veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day with proof of service.

On Veterans Day the Amarillo Zoo is offering free admission to all military personnel, past and present, and their immediate family. The gates open at 9:30 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m.