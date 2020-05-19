Very warm and storms near the front

News
Posted: / Updated:
Broken Clouds

Amarillo

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dumas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
59°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning to you. It’s another humid start for many of us, and we’re even seeing some patchy fog across our northern counties. As the day progresses, we’ll see sunshine and clouds as the latest frontal boundary hangs out over our western counties, which is where a few isolated thunderstorms could develop after 4 pm. Storms could pulse severe with hail and strong downburst winds as the primary threats but they will die out after sunset. Temperatures top out in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, depending on where you are in relation to the front, with the warmer air to the west.

The front continues to hang out in the Panhandle tomorrow and Thursday, keeping the split weather in place and trying to bring us more thundershowers, as highs in the 80s and low 90s keep coming back.

Friday, it looks like dry weather takes over for all of us but then more widespread storms can be expected over the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss