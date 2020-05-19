Very warm and storms near the front

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning to you. It’s another humid start for many of us, and we’re even seeing some patchy fog across our northern counties. As the day progresses, we’ll see sunshine and clouds as the latest frontal boundary hangs out over our western counties, which is where a few isolated thunderstorms could develop after 4 pm. Storms could pulse severe with hail and strong downburst winds as the primary threats but they will die out after sunset. Temperatures top out in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, depending on where you are in relation to the front, with the warmer air to the west.



The front continues to hang out in the Panhandle tomorrow and Thursday, keeping the split weather in place and trying to bring us more thundershowers, as highs in the 80s and low 90s keep coming back.



Friday, it looks like dry weather takes over for all of us but then more widespread storms can be expected over the weekend.



Have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin