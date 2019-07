Amarillo Venom is taking on Omaha Beef on Monday, June 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. and kickoff starts at 6 p.m. The game is “Man Mania Night,” dad’s get in for free and there will be a kicking contest for a truck. For tickets, click here.

FC Amarillo is taking on FC Lubbock next weekend on Saturday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. The Bombers are currently undefeated. For tickets, click here.