Venom & Bombers Final Regular Season Games at Home

The Amarillo Bombers are taking on the FC West Texas Rumbleweeds for the last regular season game on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. They have partnered with KGNC to put on a Battle of the Bands. Check out the pre-game performance from local Caliche Dust Band, then vote for your favorite band for the chance to see them perform at Starlight Ranch. For tickets, click here.

On Saturday, June 22, it is fan appreciation night for the Amarillo Venom. The Venom is taking on the Oklahoma Flying Aces at 6 p.m. They have partnered with Panhandle Paws for Hope to be one of the non-profits for the night. They will be in the concourse that night with just some puppies that will be available for adoption. For tickets, click here.