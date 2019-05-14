News

Vehicle drives into house in NE Amarillo; Police investigating

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 06:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 09:56 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Police are investigating an early morning incident where they say a vehicle drives into a house.

It happened Monday at around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Highland.

The extent of damage to the home was not released.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

APD is continuing to investigate the incident.

No one in the home was injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News