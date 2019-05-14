Vehicle drives into house in NE Amarillo; Police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo Police are investigating an early morning incident where they say a vehicle drives into a house.

It happened Monday at around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Highland.

The extent of damage to the home was not released.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

APD is continuing to investigate the incident.

No one in the home was injured.