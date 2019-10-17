Vatican launches smart device for praying

The "click to pray e-rosary" is a wearable device targeted to young people as a tool to keep track of guided prayer.

(FOX NEWS) —Looking for a way to pray on the go?

This new bracelet may be the answer.

The Vatican announced Tuesday its launching a smart device for guided prayer.

The “click to pray e-rosary” can be worn your wrist and connects to a smartphone app that tracks your rosary progress.

To activate it, all you have to do is make the sign of the cross and choose between three different prayer options.

The goal is to engage young people in the spiritual world, and align the Church to the technological world.

You can buy the e-rosary online at Acer’s italian website for about 110 dollars.