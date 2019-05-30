Vaping linked to violence and theft in teens

There’s more than potential health risks associated with vaping.

According to a new study published in the “Journal of Criminal Justice”, researchers say kids who vape are more likely to be delinquents.

The study finding young vapers were at a higher risk of committing “acts of violence and property theft.”

Categorizing that behavior as fighting at school, carrying a weapon, damaging property, and running away from home.

Researchers also found the risk for criminal activity is even higher for teens vaping marijuana instead of smoking it.

The centers for disease control and prevention says roughly five-million middle and high school aged kids used a form of tobacco products last year, up more than a million from 2017.