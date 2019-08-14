Vaping Injuries On The Rise

(NBC News) Medical experts are sounding the alarm after 22 people across three states were hospitalized lung damage and disease tied to vaping.

Perhaps most alarming: Most were teenagers and young adults.

“The teenagers that we’ve seen have all presented with what looks like an infection,” says Dr. Emily Chapman of Children’s Minnesota.

Dr. Chapman has treated four teenage patients, ages 16 to 18.

Some had vaped for years, others just months, and their symptoms didn’t respond to initial treatments.

“They have progressed to have significant difficulty with their breathing and increasing lung distress. They’ve ended up needing our intensive care unit,” Chapman says.

Illinois reports six similar cases.

Wisconsin officials have confirmed 12, mostly young people, and are investigating at least 13 more.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Z2AKvD