Valentines Day cookies benefiting Opportunity School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, friends of Opportunity School made their round for their annual Valentine’s Day cookie delivery.
The event helps to raise money and awareness for Opportunity School. They delivered nearly 10,000 cookies.
For 50 years, Opportunity School has worked to provide high-quality education for kids.
