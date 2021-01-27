Vaccine details leaked to “beat the line” by clinic planners, County officials say

Hidalgo, Texas (KVEO)—Clinic coordinators may have leaked information on when and where vaccine clinics are happening before public announcements, according to a county official.

Hidalgo County Health Department Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez confirmed the information at an impromptu press conference Wednesday with Edinburg CISD, the city of Edinburg and Hidalgo County.

Olivarez did not specify which clinic had a leak, but did acknowledge information was released in advance to public announcements giving some an unfair advantage.

On Tuesday, Edinburg CISD released a public announcement at 10:01 a.m., saying they would serve as a “first-come, first-serve” vaccine clinic at the Richard R. Flores Stadium the following day.

The clinic was set to administer 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. The announcement gave the public less than 2 hours of advanced warning to line up for a wristband for Wednesday’s clinic.

According to state protocols, the vaccines are for healthcare workers, anyone born before 1955 and is now 65 years or older, and 18 years old with certain medical conditions, including pregnant women and cancer patients.

KVEO has received dozens of calls and emails from viewers expressing frustrations on long lines and rumors of leaked information.

Olivarez confirmed the rumors and when asked about the leak, the unfair advantage, and the short window, he became visibly upset and defensive.

“So, this implication that these people are not getting treated is wrong.” Shortly after answering our questions, Olivarez ended the press conference.

It has been unclear who is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. After state officials had expressed concern vaccines were going unused and urged providers to give them to anyone who was eligible, many who met the qualifications tell KVEO they are finding it difficult to receive a vaccine.

Last week, Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Eddie Olivarez said 17,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be arriving to Hidalgo County.

Watch the full press conference below