Va. Governor closes schools through the current academic year, adds restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) - After Wisconsin added 100 positive cases of coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the state total to 381, Governor Tony Evers says he will issue a 'Safer At Home' order on Tuesday, March 24.

"Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Gov. Evers said in a Monday morning Twitter thread. "I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously."