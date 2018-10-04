VA Announces 3rd Quarter Sail Data, Amarillo VAHCS moves to 4-Stars

Today, as part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) efforts to remain transparent and hold VA facilities accountable, VA released its end of fiscal year 2018 (FY2018) hospital Star ratings, which evaluate and benchmark quality of care delivery at VA medical centers (VAMCs) across the nation.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System (AVAHCS) was one of the facilities that made positive strides in the benchmarks and is striving to continue progress. AVAHCS improved from a 3 Star rating to a 4 Star rating.

“The hard work to obtain a 4 Star Rating is truly indicative of the superior quality of communities we have in Amarillo, Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock to obtain high-speed employees, who deeply care about Veteran health care,” said Mike Kiefer, AVAHCS Director. “While we have made substantial efforts to improve care, I want our Veteran community to understand that we don’t intend to rest on our laurels as there are still areas where we can improve Veteran care. Our Nation’s heroes deserve only the very best, and it is my team’s charge to always look for innovative ways to deliver superior health services to our Veteran community.”

The Star rating designation is designed to help VA identify best practices of its top performing hospitals and share them across VA’s health care system to achieve system-wide improvements.

Compared with data from the same period a year ago, the release of VA’s Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) report shows 66 percent of VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) have improved in overall quality in the third quarter — with the largest gains seen in areas where there were VA-wide improvement initiatives, such as mortality, length of stay and avoidable adverse events.

Additionally, of the medical centers placed under the Strategic Action for Transformation program (StAT), an initiative that monitors high-risk medical centers and mobilizes resources to Thomas E. Creek VAMC 6010 Amarillo Blvd., West Amarillo, TX 79106.