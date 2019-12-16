Utah restaurant ordered to close after employee filmed urinating in kitchen

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A patron at a Draper restaurant got quite the surprise when he witnessed what appears to be an employee using the kitchen, instead of the restroom, to urinate.

According to Lehi resident Robert Talivakoala, he was at the Rancherito’s in Draper, located at 12250 State Street, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and was trying to order food through the drive thru.

When he didn’t get a response, he pulled up to the window.

Talivakoala said that is when he noticed a male employee and tried to get his attention but the man just looked at him and walked away.

Talivakoala started to record on his phone while he continued to get the employee’s attention and as he pulled up closer, he noticed the employee appearing to be urinating in the floor drain (or floor sink) that is located in the back of the kitchen.

Talivakoala said he posted the video to his social media to spread awareness as he used to work in the food industry and he, and his family have all eaten at this location in the past.

The video has quickly spread throughout social media.

Managers from the restaurant told ABC4 they have fired the employee.

“It makes us really sad, because that’s not who we are,” said Perla Lee, restaurant owner.

“He just said that he made a dumb choice. I ask you, ‘Why you did it?’ — he didn’t know what to say,” added Lee.

The Salt Lake County Health Department has closed the restaurant until the place has been properly and fully sanitized. A statement reads:

“Today, in response to a complaint submitted to us online, the Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) visited the Rancherito’s at 12250 South State Street in Draper and confirmed that a food handler there exhibited a willful disregard for food safety and acted inappropriately in a food preparation area.

SLCoHD issued an immediate compliance order that required the establishment to close and sanitize all food preparation areas, and also revoked the specific employee’s food handler permit.

The establishment may reopen only after meeting with the SLCoHD Food Protection Bureau and undergoing a complete reinspection, including verification of employee training.”

