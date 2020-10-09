Utah man cuts off finger, kills dog and cat, tells officers he ‘ate their hearts’

OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah man is facing felony animal abuse charges after police said he cut off one of his fingers, told officers he killed two animals, and “ate their hearts.”

According to charging documents, Bruce Anthony Saunders, 33, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of third-degree felony torture of a companion animal and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief for an incident back in June.

On June 6, officers responded to Saunders’ home regarding him being in possession of a handgun. Saunders refused to come out of the home and talk to officers, according to officials.

On June 7, officers again responded to the home on a report of a traumatic injury. When officers arrived, police were told by a woman she thought Saunders was deceased inside the home however he was not and allowed officers inside.

Police observed a large amount of blood inside the apartment and during a sweep, discovered a dead dog and cat inside the bathtub and a baseball bat covered in blood in the living room.

Officers said the cat had been disemboweled and Bruce told them he had “chopped up” the dog and cat and “ate their hearts,” documents state.

The animals were examined by a veterinarian who said severe injuries to the animals occurred prior to their deaths.

Saunders is being held in the Weber County Jail without bail. A background check on Saunders shows no criminal history in Utah.