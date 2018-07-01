USS Arizona Arrives in Amarillo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - More than 76 years later a little piece of American history arrived in Amarillo.

The USS Arizona sunk on December 7th, 1941, a day that will forever live in infamy.

A large part of the ship's deck started its journey in Hawaii before making it's way to the Randall County Event Center.

Dozens of people showed up to get a glimpse of the artifact.

"All the veterans and people who know the history are gonna like it. But as far as everybody. I think it will fit us very well. Very patriotic county. I think they're really gonna like it. It'll be with the Huey and the F100 up at the old annex," said Ernie Houdashaell, Randall County Judge.

The relic will be moved to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial with an official ceremony happening in December.